Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.28. 72,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.68. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.60 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.