Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 255,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,505,861. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,562,336 shares of company stock valued at $227,323,962. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.