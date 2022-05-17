Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.