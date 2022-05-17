Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 617,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,555,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.16. 991,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,324,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $135.43 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

