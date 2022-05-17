Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

MSI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.55.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at $209.50 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day moving average of $238.25.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 704.81% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.