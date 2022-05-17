Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 219.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

MSGM opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSGM. DA Davidson cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

