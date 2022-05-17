MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Update

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

MPZZF stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

