MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Mitchell Jacobson Acquires 4,654 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.93. 373,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.