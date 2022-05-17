Multiplier Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $8,086.58 and $2.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

