Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Declares GBX 8.25 Dividend

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MUT opened at GBX 870 ($10.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 738 ($9.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 959.50 ($11.83). The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 870.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 883.47.

In related news, insider Neil Rogan bought 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 875 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £9,441.25 ($11,638.62).

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

