MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 49,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.