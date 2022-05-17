MYDA Advisors LLC Buys 22,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,799,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 563,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 127,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

