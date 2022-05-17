MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000. Prologis accounts for about 1.3% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,787. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $113.39 and a one year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.
In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Prologis Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
