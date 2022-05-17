MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $2,865,000.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TDCX traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. TDCX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

