MYDA Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 291.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $53,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

MGM traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 134,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,350 shares of company stock worth $576,165. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

