MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.37. 50,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.51. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.62 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

