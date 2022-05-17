MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of Innovid as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTV. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,434,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $13,015,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $23,537,000.

Innovid stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 4,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85. Innovid Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

CTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

