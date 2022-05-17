MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $782,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,844,000 after purchasing an additional 170,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $40.14. 477,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,351,909. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

In related news, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

