MYDA Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

