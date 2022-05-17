MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Lux Health Tech Acquisition comprises 2.6% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 2.28% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 36.3% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 893,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 237,999 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 121.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,703,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 78.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 8.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,285,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,280 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUXA remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Tuesday. 46,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,351. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

