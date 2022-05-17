MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $67.87. 180,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

