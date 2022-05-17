MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,875,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 148,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

