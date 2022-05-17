National Bankshares Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$32.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.44.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$28.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.56. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$26.03 and a 1 year high of C$33.72.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

