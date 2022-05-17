National Bankshares Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$14.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.06.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$10.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.08 and a 52 week high of C$16.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

