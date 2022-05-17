National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on NFG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 506,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,488. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $74.32.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,624. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.