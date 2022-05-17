Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

NYSE:NGVC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 1,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,437. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $433.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

