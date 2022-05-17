Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the third quarter valued at $849,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 1,017.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 423,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 34.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NM opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 726.56% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

