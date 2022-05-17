NEAR Protocol Trading Down 33.7% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00022284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.61 billion and approximately $411.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00113925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00334597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,978,459 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

