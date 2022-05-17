Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NNI opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 72.67 and a quick ratio of 57.43. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $40,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,417.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 417,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,608,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 205,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

