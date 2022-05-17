Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NOPMF stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

