Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nerdy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 117.54% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Nerdy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 760,917 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Nerdy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 538,784 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Nerdy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nerdy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

