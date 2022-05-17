Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0050 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $165.11 million and $3.69 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,040.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,042.39 or 0.06798746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00231944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.38 or 0.00670343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00560481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00070665 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.