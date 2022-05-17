Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,876. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

