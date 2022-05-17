Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $181.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NXST stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $171.75. 244,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,555. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

