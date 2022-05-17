NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,450 at Credit Suisse Group

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 8,025 ($98.93) to GBX 6,450 ($79.51) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($96.15) to GBX 7,280 ($89.74) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($86.76) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,229.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$78.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

