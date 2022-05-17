NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Acquires 334,400 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Adam L. Gray bought 334,400 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,119,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,452,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,449,145.12.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Adam L. Gray bought 110,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,335,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Adam L. Gray bought 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Adam L. Gray purchased 105,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,677,900.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam L. Gray purchased 547,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,757,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam L. Gray purchased 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,331,412.00.

NFI traded up C$0.49 on Monday, reaching C$13.38. The company had a trading volume of 400,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$31.80.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. Research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -203.41%.

NFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

