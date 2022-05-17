NFTLootBox (LOOT) Achieves Market Cap of $915,318.90

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00508015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,348.46 or 1.80971594 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

