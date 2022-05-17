Nokia Oyj (NOK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK):

5/15/2022 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2022 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – Nokia Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €6.20 ($6.46) to €5.80 ($6.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Nokia Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/27/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Nokia Oyj is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,597,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,408,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.