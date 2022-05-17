Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Down 4%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.65. 53,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,173,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $514.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.