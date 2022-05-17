Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,441 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 109,749 shares during the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

INVH opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

