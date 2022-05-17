Norinchukin Bank The Acquires New Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Life Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

