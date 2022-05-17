Norinchukin Bank The Has $718,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

