Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FOX were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in FOX by 894.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in FOX by 8,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

