Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,004 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Shares of SYF opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

