Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,699 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. 86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.