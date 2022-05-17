Norinchukin Bank The Sells 82 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,436,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of CINF opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

