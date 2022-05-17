Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Gap Down to $12.82

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $12.53. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 380 shares.

NFBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

