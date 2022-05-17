Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$46.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.35.

NPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of NPI opened at C$38.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$44.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Northland Power (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.