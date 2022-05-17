Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,416.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,910 shares of company stock valued at $252,513 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.69. 22,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

