Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Posts Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Novan has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

